Fried chicken and gastric reflux interfered with Gary Wong’s breathalyzer test

Fried chicken, fries and red wine, a combination the defence for Senior Immigration Officer Gary Wong says led to an inaccurate breathalyzer test.

The defence made its case today in Mr. Wong’s DUI trial.

He’s charged with leaving the scene of an accident, driving under the influence and careless driving. Stemming from a December 2014 incident.

Today his doctor of 12 years Joseph Anthony Masuka took the stand in his defence.

He testified that greasy foods combined with Mr. Wong’s gastric reflux could have skewed the breathalyzer readings the night of the accident.

Mr. Wong’s trial continues tomorrow.

