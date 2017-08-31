C3 Pure Fibre
Gaelic Football: Men’s and women’s teams head to USGAA

August 30, 2017
Jordan Armenise
Cayman’s men’s and women’s Gaelic football squad will head to San Francisco for the 2017 United States Gaelic Athletics Association Championships. The women placed second in 2016 losing to Denver. Lady Chairman Emma Santiago says they’d like to win it all in 2017.

“This is our fourth year competing, they managed to beat Seattle in round one, they then beat Pittsburgh. They’ve made Cayman proud.”

In 2016, the men’s squad won the consolation plate previously, which consists of teams losing on day one of the competition. Captain Rich Pooley says they’re hoping for a better result.

“This year we are looking for redemption and a chance to progress past the first round. We’ve kept a number of our experienced players from our previous years, but we’ve got some new talent.”

