Crime News

George Town man involved Florida murder suicide

August 10, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Florida police are currently investigating an alleged murder suicide involving a Caymanian man and his wife, both of whom were found shot in a vehicle outside a Pembroke Pines home in South Florida today (10 August.)

Ronald Bennette, 38, originally of George Town, and his wife, Shani Bennette, 39, were found in their silver Ford Explorer this morning with gunshot wounds, according to media reports out of Florida.

The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. today. CBS Miami reports say arriving officers found their bodies outside a home in the 1100 block of SW 110th Avenue. Police say Mr Bennette shot his wife and then turned the gun on himself. No motive for the killing has been given.

The couple has a three-year-old child. Tune in at 6pm for more details.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

