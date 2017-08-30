George Town Primary donation

George Town Primary School continues to grow and improve with a newly donated performance centre being added to their auditorium. But before the project is completed students got a chance to make their mark.

These youngsters dabbled in paint and markers leaving hand prints and names behind to be remembered long after they graduate. The school hopes that the kids participation in the activity will help raise awareness for the P.T.A. to increase donations as the school needs furnishing to bring their performance centre to life.

“Singing, band music, whatever it is that we can offer here at a primary school and instead of our kids not having the opportunity to experience these things maybe until middle school or high school they are now starting from a very young age and can have many years to progress through the arts.” said P.T.A. President Shaina Stewart.

The P.T.A. says it is still seeking donations to complete the performance centre.

