George Town South Community talks Sol fuel fire

“George Town residents who were evacuated after last Sunday’s fuel tank fire at Sol terminal expressed concern over the handling of the situation,” said Cayman 27 Anchor Janelle Muttoo.

“Last night the residents gathered at South Sound Community Centre where they had their say about the events on 23rd July,” said Cayman 27 Anchor, Kevin Morales.

Cayman 27’s Philipp Richter was there and joins us live from George Town with the latest.

“Thanks guys, now behind me is the Sol compound where the fuel tank fire took place and last night residents said they were not happy about the fuel tanks location, one resident even suggested they move the fuel tanks to an on the sea platform,” said Cayman 27’s News reporter Philipp Richter outside of Sol’s compound at the Jackson Point terminal.

Residents who were evacuated on Sunday 23rd June took their concerns to their elected representatives in hope of answers.

“Who is going to pay for my house if it burns down, one, who is going to pay for my accommodation after it burns down,” said resident Richard Flowers.

A common point shared by the near sixty residents gathered at the South Sound Community Centre Thursday night, was a unanimous call from the residents, the need for a siren to alert the committee during a crisis.

“I think you guys have gone a little too far and trying to over think this , it’s not maybe if we have a siren, we need a siren, we need to be woken up,” said resident, Eddy Thompson.

As MLA for George Town South, Councilor Barbara Connolly could not give answers straight away, expressions were documented.

“We will take that into consideration, I know something like this has never occurred before, so, your comments are noted,” said MLA for George Town South, Councilor Barbara Connolly.

For others, an issue was the amount of fake information being spread through social media as it created more anxiety in the community.

“When everyone starts going into pandemonium stage is because people are spreading rumours and that’s what we don’t need,” said Keith Sahm from Sunset House.

And neighbour to the Sol terminal AJ Kenny wishes there was a text system.

“Some sort of mass communication or mass system that would be able to notify everyone, that would be a huge help , I would assume the police department as well as everyone in the area,” said AJ Kenny.

Mary Thompson proposed to the panel that the fuel tanks should be moved.

“Something I strongly feel should be moved off land, should be put out in the sea like other places,” said Mary Thompson.

Fuel regulators, OfReg assured the audience that safety measures have been put in place.

“We have all the systems in place to ensure that the public safety, the safety of these facilities are a priority, are paramount in terms of our efforts,” said a representative from OfReg, the regulatory authority responsible for fuel.

The audience praised emergency personnel for preventing what could have been a major disaster.

The residents also said they hope that some action is taken since they believe the fuel tank fire served as a wake up call for all of Cayman.

“Philipp, were there changes or announcements coming out of last night’s community meeting?,” said Cayman 27 Anchor Janelle Muttoo.

“Yes, Hazard management announced in the meeting that evacuation zones are being created,” said Cayman 27 News Anchor, Philipp Richter.

