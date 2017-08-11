German speaking society welcomes interested parties

Cayman’s German speaking society gathered this past Monday to network, and they are inviting you to join them and learn a new language.

Event organizers say this is a great opportunity for people who speak German to meet each other and for anyone curious about the culture to learn more.

“And its great just to see the new German speaking people on the island but also locals who speak German or are learning German, its great for them to interact,” said Austrian Consulate, Martin Richter.

Over two dozen people participated in eating authentic Austrian cuisine at Morgans Harbour from Shwinesbraten to Kisershmarn, the next German society meeting will be in November.

A date is yet to be confirmed.

