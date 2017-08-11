C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Postpaid Mobile Plans
News

German speaking society welcomes interested parties

August 10, 2017
Add Comment
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

Cayman’s German speaking society gathered this past Monday to network, and they are inviting you to join them and learn a new language.

Event organizers say this is a great opportunity for people who speak German to meet each other and for anyone curious about the culture to learn more.

“And its great just to see the new German speaking people on the island but also locals who speak German or are learning German, its great for them to interact,” said Austrian Consulate, Martin Richter.

Over two dozen people participated in eating authentic Austrian cuisine at Morgans Harbour from Shwinesbraten to Kisershmarn, the next German society meeting will be in November.

A date is yet to be confirmed.

About the author

View All Posts
Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze
Kirk Freeport1
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Hurley’s Media LipSync Battle 3
Hurley’s Media – Lipsync Battle 2
Cricket – CPL T20
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: