Golf: Cayman 3rd overall, Hastings 9th after three at CAGC

As per CIGA President Paul Woodhouse:

Another excellent day for the Cayman team, counting 72, 72, 74 and a 75 for a 293 total. This was the third best men’s team score of the day, only four strokes behind Puerto Rico and six behind Dominican Republic. Overall, Cayman remains in 3rd position after 3 days.

Conditions were breezy with strengthening winds and a short hard rain shower in the afternoon.

Michael Wight (72) played well again and felt the difference today, was hitting more greens. Andrew (72) was swinging solidly today and made few mistakes. Payten (74) grinned well and hung in there for a good score. Justin (75) continues his solid week with more consistent golf today. Their scores were backed up by a pair of 76’s by Brian & Aaron.

Everything to play for on the final day tomorrow – it’s worth noting that the Cayman men’s best ever showing in the CAGC was 3rd place in 2008, when it was last held in Cayman.

After 3 rounds:

9 th Justin Hastings +10

T 11 Michael Wight +12

17 th Aaron Jarvis +15

T 20 Andrew Jarvis +17

T 27 Brian Ross +20

