Cayman’s Justin Hastings sits in 9th after two rounds, shooting 74 for the second consecutive day. Aaron Jarvis improved by three strokes shooting 75 on the round to finish tied for 19th overall at 11 over par. Michael Wight shot 74 on the day and sits tied for 19th with Jarvis. Brian Ross sits in 26th overall, shooting 77th on the day. Payten Wight had a tough go in round two shooting 81.
Golf: Hastings still 9th after two rounds, Cayman 3rd overall
T 9th Justin Hastings +6
T 19th Aaron Jarvis +11
T 19th Michael Wight +11
T 26th Brian Ross +15
T 25th Payten Wight +15
Cayman sits in 3rd overall by country.
