Government scraps iguana raffle, aims for ‘eradication’

August 25, 2017
Joe Avary
Government’s future plans to tackle the invasive green iguana will not include a lottery system.

Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin, in his strategic policy statement Wednesday, pledged to work towards the eradication of the invasive pest, while at the same acknowledging this year’s Department Of Environment (DOE) iguana raffle turned out to be a flop.

“Whatever form this programme takes, it will not be like that last effort carried out by DOE which included some form of lottery,” said Mr. McLaughlin.

The DOE told Cayman 27 its raffle idea garnered nowhere near the interest it had anticipated, and will be closed at the end of this month.

The contract cull will continue through the end of November, paying at $3 per head, but the DOE said no new contracts will be signed after the end of August.

 

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

