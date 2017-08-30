Guy Harvey tagged tiger shark logs 33,000 miles

A tiger shark named ‘Andy’ and his impressive underwater travels are proving the axiom that a shark never stops swimming.

In the three years since Andy was tagged by scientists with the Guy Harvey research institute in the Bahamas. He has logged 33,820 miles, the equivalent of going to the UK and back three and a half times. The institute says it’s outfitted more than 150 sharks with satellite tags, and ‘Andy’s’ epic trek has surpassed them all.

You can follow Andy and all the GHRI tagged sharks online in near real-time at www.GHRItracking.org.

