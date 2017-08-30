C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Postpaid Mobile Plans
News

Guy Harvey tagged tiger shark logs 33,000 miles

August 30, 2017
Add Comment
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

A tiger shark named ‘Andy’ and his impressive underwater travels are proving the axiom that a shark never stops swimming.

In the three years since Andy was tagged by scientists with the Guy Harvey research institute in the Bahamas. He has logged 33,820 miles, the equivalent of going to the UK and back three and a half times. The institute says it’s outfitted more than 150 sharks with satellite tags, and ‘Andy’s’ epic trek has surpassed them all.

You can follow Andy and all the GHRI tagged sharks online in near real-time at www.GHRItracking.org.

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Kirk Freeport1
Cricket – CPL T20
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: