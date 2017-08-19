C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Postpaid Mobile Plans
News

H.S.A Prepares young Caymanians for medical field

August 18, 2017
Add Comment
Mario Grey
1 Min Read

The Health Services Authority (H.S.A) opened its doors to 65 university and high school students for a paid internship programme which began July.

The annual programme is nearing it’s end and checked in with two healthcare professional hopefuls on the programme’s impact on their lives.

Caymanian Luckshi Maheswaran has just completed her Bachelor of Science degree in biomedical science and her dream is to change the scope of medical research.

“There is not much scope for research in the Caribbean and here in Cayman it would be nice if you could start something on cancer based research or even neuro-degenerative disease based research,” Ms. Maheswaran explained.

The 23 year old budding medical doctor is one of 65 interns who are part of the H.S.A’s annual work study programme which has been going for over forty years.

Ms. Maheswaran interned at the lab and she’s already picked a disease she wants to research.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey has the story.

 

 

About the author

View All Posts
Mario Grey

Mario Grey

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Kirk Freeport1
Hurley’s Media LipSync Battle 3
Hurley’s Media – Lipsync Battle 2
Cricket – CPL T20
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: