Hair cut for a cause

One man who grew his hair for three years took the big plunge cutting it all off for charity over the weekend.

And that hair is going to be made into a wig for cancer patients.

Trent Christie donated his hair to Locks of Love, an organization that makes wigs for those who lose their hair to chemotherapy.

Mr. Christie said he set a goal of raising $1,000 for another charity, Big Brothers and Big Sisters and doubled it by raising $2,400.

Mr. Christie wants the up and coming generation to start giving back.

“I think its time for the younger Caymanians to start doing the same thing, you know what I mean, there is no reason to wait, if you can try and do something , like just what I did was a very little thing and it got a lot bigger, you’ll surprise yourself on how much you’ll help other people,” said Hair donor, Trent Christie.

For more information about Locks of Love and Big Brothers Big Sisters, www.bbbs.ky, http://www.locksoflove.org/

