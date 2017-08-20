Harvey weakens into tropical wave; cloudy, wet weather expected in Cayman

The Cayman Islands National Weather Service expects an increase in cloudiness, showers and wave heights across the Cayman Islands area Sunday (20 August) as a tropical wave — the remnants of Harvey — moves west across the northwest Caribbean. Radar images show isolated in and around the Cayman area which are moving towards the west-southwest.

Partly cloudy skies with cloudy spells a 30 percent chance of showers and thunder are expected during the day with temperatures in the upper 80s. Winds will be east to northeast at 10 to 15 knots. Seas will be moderate with wave heights of three to five feet. The NWS says there’s a 60 percent chance of rain later in the day and seas will be rough with four to six-foot swells. It advises small craft to use caution over open waters.

Similar weather conditions are expected through Tuesday (22 August) morning as the weather associated with tropical wave/remnant of Harvey moves out of the northwest Caribbean.

Late Saturday (19 August), the National Hurricane Center in Miami, Florida discontinued issuing advisories on Tropical Depression Harvey as it further deteriorated into a tropical wave. It is this wave that will lead to the increase in cloudiness, shower and thunder activity over our area from tonight as it continues to move westward.

