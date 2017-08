The Cayman Islands’ first ombudsman takes the reigns next month.

Canadian Sandy Hermiston was selected for the post. She’ll serve as Complaints Commissioner and Information Commissioner while overseeing data protection and whistleblower legislation.

She currently works as General Counsel for the Ombudsman and Public Interest Commissioner in Alberta.

Five out of 31 applicants were shortlisted for the position, including one Caymanian.

