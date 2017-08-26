The Health Services Authority (HSA) writes off $15 million of debt it says can’t be recovered.

Health Minister Hon. Dwayne Seymour confirmed the amount Friday (25 August) in the Legislative Assembly.

It emerged last year the HSA had about $90 million of bad debt. This write off represents about one-sixth of that total.

“In 2017 the Authority’s board approved the write off of just over $15 million in unrecoverable debt, which had accumulated for more than a decade and now deemed uncollectable,” Mr. Seymour said.

“In addition, the Authority is in the final stages of engaging a debt collection agency to help collect outstanding receivables.”

Mr. Seymour said the HSA this year also has made provisions for nearly $7.8 million in bad debt.

