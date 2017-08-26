C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Postpaid Mobile Plans
News

Humane Society discuss changing attitudes towards Pitbulls

August 25, 2017
Add Comment
Felicia Rankin
1 Min Read

The Department of Agriculture does not allow Pitbull’s entry to the islands. Deeming them to be a dangerous breed.

The debate is nothing new, but the head of the Humane Society Lesley Walker today calls for government to reconsider.

Lesley Walker says, “A lot of countries are reviewing breed specific legislation and looking at how it can be more effective. Possibly revoke it and introduce something that’s more aimed at responsible ownership of all dogs, regardless of breed.”

Ms. Walker said it is not the breed, but how a dog is cared for that affects it’s behavior.

 

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Felicia Rankin

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze
Kirk Freeport1
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Cricket – CPL T20
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: