Humane Society’s Walk and Wag charity event

August 21, 2017
Felicia Rankin
The Cayman Islands Humane Society will be hosting their annual 5k Walk and Wag Fundraiser once again in October. It’s an opportunity for animal lovers to take man’s best friend for a walk and help out all of the furry friends the Humane Society takes care of.

Humane Society Director Saskia Salden says she’s eagerly looking forward to the event. One of the society’s biggest fundraisers and hopes everyone will come out and join in on the good cause.

“We have a lot of sick animals, a lot of animals that need special care, special treatment. It not only serves the dogs it also serves the cats. Come and join us it’s a fun event. The dogs have so much fun, they love going out strutting their strut.” said Ms Salden.

Interested persons can go to the Humane Society’s meet and greet this Saturday at Animal House in George Town to sign up for the event and to see some of the dogs.

 

Felicia Rankin

