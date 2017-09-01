ILO Building peace for youth through jobs

The International Labour Organization (ILO) has its focus on the world’s youth. Aiming to provide marginalized and disadvantaged children with career paths. And Cayman is not being left behind in those efforts.

The ILO says its observed a troubling cycle when children forego education. It often increases the likelihood of them becoming part of criminal activities. The way to break this cycle is with the power of knowledge through education.

Though the ILO focuses strongly on war-torn countries the core values of their programmes could still benefit our islands according to Elisa Selva ILO’s Technical Officer.

“Youth are part of the solution, when they are listened to, when they are empowered, when they are supported they can really contribute to peace building, recovery and resilience building. And they can become active agents of change in their communities and in their societies.” said Ms. Selva.

If you are interested in learning more about the International Labour Organization, visit their website.

http://www.ilo.org/global/lang–en/index.htm

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

