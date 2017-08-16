C3 Pure Fibre
Crime News

Immigration warns of phishing scam

August 15, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
The Department of Immigration (DOI) has issued a phishing scam alert warning the public not to open any emails from the address info at immigration.gov.ky.

According to Government Information Services statement today (15 August) a fake email purporting to be from the department has been received by various immigration clients. The email entitled is new rules and requirements.

The DOI said the email is not from them, but is a form a malware which can harm computers once opened and possibly networks.

It says any changes to laws, ruled or regulations will be posted on official websites.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

