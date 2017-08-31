Increasing cultural awareness

One former speaker of the house wants to see more Caymanian history and culture in the education system.

Chairman of the Bodden Town Heritage Committee, Mary Lawrence, says Cayman’s history should be taught throughout all school grades, otherwise, as time goes on, the culture will not be as prominent in society.

“We teach them social studies from all over the world, geography, everything else, we don’t know anything about how we developed socially, we don’t know anything about social studies as it relates to Cayman,” said Chairman of Bodden Town Heritage Committee, Mary Lawrence.

She pointed out that at the Nurse Josie’s Heritage site in Bodden Town, mostly primary schools visit, but she says she wants to see more middle and high school classes visiting, to learn about Cayman’s culture and heritage.

