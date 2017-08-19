C3 Pure Fibre
Indian High Commissioner in Cayman

August 18, 2017
Mario Grey
Sevala Naik  the Indian High Commissioner for five Caribbean countries is making his rounds in Cayman to meet the new government.

Mr. Naik said his primary job is to promote relations between India and foreign territories which includes the Cayman Islands, Jamaica Bahamas, the British Virgin Islands and Turks and Caicos.

He said after the courtesy call on the new government he wants to meet the local Indian community.

“This is my second visit to Cayman to meet important dignitaries of the new government so during the last two days I made a courtesy call on the Governor of Cayman and the Premier of Cayman and today I’m likely to meet the Indian community here,” Mr. Naik stated.

He said there are about 12-hundred and 50 Indians living and working in the Cayman Islands.

