Investigation underway on Peanuts liquor license

An independent investigation has been launched into the granting of a liquor license to a Red Bay Gas station.

Today Deputy Governor Franz Manderson and Commerce Minister Joey Hew, issued a joint statement announcing an independent inquiry into the granting of a liquor license to Peanuts gas station in Red Bay allowing them to sell liquor on Sundays.

An independent inquiry has been launched into how that license was granted and that will be conducted by Government’s internal audit unit.

Given the concerns raised in recent media reports about the license and how it was granted, this probe was launched. Businessman Robert Hamaty welcomed this move, he was one of those who protested when the license application was first made.

The liquor licensing board needs to come clean and admit they made a mistake.

Tortuga CEO and owner of discount liquors, Robert Hamaty commenting on the announcement of an investigation into Peanuts liquor license, he says he hopes the investigation will clear the air.

“The law must be respected and I hope this will bring to light some of the problems that exist in the revision of the law,” said Tortuga CEO, Robert Hamaty.

The businessman, who has been vocal in the past when the license was applied for, he says he was surprised when the gas station was approved to sell alcohol on a Sunday, but he does not believe Peanuts owner Gary Rutty made any error,”but if so then Mr. Rutty has to be prosecuted for breaking the law and I don’t believe that’s the case,” said Mr. Hamaty.

Concerns about the license were raised by local businessmen when the application was first made, and more complaints made when it was granted. Mr. Hamaty chalked up the debacle to the new liquor board which has inexperienced members and that is he says is causing issues.

“Previous Minister Panton removed all ministers of the board from there so there is nobody there with any experience , it’s brand new to them and this is why we are having this type of buck-toe operator,” said Mr. Hamaty.

Mr. Hamaty says the removal of the liquor licensing inspector is not benefiting the industry he said when he opened Tortuga Rums and Spirits in 1984, there was always a liquor licencing inspector.

“For umpteen years we had a liquor licencing inspector and all of a sudden somebody says no we don’t need one so who is going to inspect the store and who is going to oversee,” said Mr. Hamaty.

Mr. Hamaty says the investigation will be good for the industry and he hopes it’s findings mean things will be run correctly and in according to the law.

We reached out to Liquor Licensing Board Acting Chairman Woody DaCosta, who is also a host on our sister station Rooster Radio for comment, we did not hear back from him, similarly we reached out to Mr. Rutty, we are yet to hear back from him.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

