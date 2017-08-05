Jamaicans celebrating 55 years of Independence on Cardinall Avenue

Cardinal Avenue was shut down today (August 4) as Cayman’s Jamaican community celebrated 55 years of Independence, we bring you some highlights from the festivities.
Jamaica celebrates its 55th year of Independence on the 6th of August.
