Jamaica’s Chief Medical Officer denies Panton’s claims

The Jamaican Health Ministry is refuting one local businessman’s claim that he is close to supplying Jamaica’s Health Ministry with medicinal cannabis oil.

Earlier this month Cayman 27 reported Mr. Panton said Jamaican hospital Hope Institute has expressed interest in his supplying the medication which is manufactured by Lions Garden.

Jamaica’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Winston De La Haye denied Mr. Panton’s claim in a press release Wednesday (17 Aug) stating:

“The ministry has no plans of engaging any overseas entity to “supply the entire health ministry” with any form of medicinal cannabis,”Mr. De La Haye said.

This story has been making waves in Jamaica after media outlets in the neighbouring country have applied coverage.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey has more.

