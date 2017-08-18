C3 Pure Fibre
Jamaica’s Chief Medical Officer denies Panton’s claims

August 17, 2017
Mario Grey
1 Min Read

 

The Jamaican Health Ministry is refuting one local businessman’s claim that he is close to supplying Jamaica’s Health Ministry with medicinal cannabis oil.

Earlier this month Cayman 27 reported Mr. Panton said Jamaican hospital Hope Institute has expressed interest in his supplying the medication which is manufactured by Lions Garden.

Jamaica’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Winston De La Haye denied Mr. Panton’s claim in a press release Wednesday (17 Aug) stating:

“The ministry has no plans of engaging any overseas entity to “supply the entire health ministry” with any form of medicinal cannabis,”Mr. De La Haye said.

This story has been making waves in Jamaica after media outlets in the neighbouring country have applied coverage.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey has more.

 

 

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

