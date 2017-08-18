Johnson remembers Lindenwood fondly upon second induction

Stephon Johnson, a former sprinter and long jumper and long time national member of Cayman Islands Athletics will enter the Lindenwood Sports Hall of Fame this September for his contributions to school’s accomplishments in the sport in 2005. Johnson says the honour is very meaningful in many ways.

“To know that you’re going into the Hall of Fame and that your name will be etched in stone forever, so other athletes from the Cayman Islands, if they decide to go to that school, makes me feel good. It also makes me feel good that the Cayman Islands are a part of this induction.”

In 2005, Lindenwood’s men’s team won the Heart of America Conference Indoor and Outdoor Championships, as well as the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Indoor National Championships. Johnson says his fondest memory came off the track.

“That’s where I met my wife, she was a great support even while I was at university, working hard, she was an athlete. Just meeting her, that was where the next part of my life started.”

In speaking about local athletics, Johnson had some encouraging words of advice for aspiring athletes looking to move onto the American Collegiate level.

“Hard work don’t kill anybody, work as hard as you can, put as much effort, strive for what you believe in, have some goals and make your country proud.”

The induction will take place in September of this year at Lindenwood University.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

