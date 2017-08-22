C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Postpaid Mobile Plans
News

Julene Banks remembered for works in law and community

August 21, 2017
Add Comment
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

Cayman is mourning the loss of a community activist, social worker and pioneering figure among women in local law and politics.

Ms. Julene Banks passed away this weekend after battling cancer. The former Triple-C student went on to become an attorney in the early 90’s.
She’s credited with, among other achievements, helping craft the children’s law (1995), as well as the National Drug Council law.

Her years of service in the community was honoured with Cayman’s Badge of Honour award for the New Year 2010.

Ms. Banks was 58 years old.

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport1
Eclipze
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Hurley’s Media – Lipsync Battle 2
Hurley’s Media LipSync Battle 3
Cricket – CPL T20
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: