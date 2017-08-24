Juliana promises teachers pay-raise

With a new school year upon us Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly said she wants Cayman’s teachers to make more money.

The country’s education leader said raising the pay for public school teachers is a heart-felt mission being a former educator herself.

Minister O’Connor-Connolly said she has not served 24 years in politics by making empty promises and she brought an entire room of teachers to their feet when she promised to raise their pay.

“$5000 is the minimum. It’s something that I didn’t just pull out of a hat, I looked and see what it would take for a teacher to feel appreciated having been a teacher myself,” Minister O’Connor Connolly explained.

The Education Minister made the comments Tuesday (22 Aug) at the Annual Educators Professionals Welcome and said despite the possibility of some of her colleagues disapproving the pay-raise proposal, she expects most government members to approve the $5,000 pay-hike.

“I do not believe there is one well thinking Caymanian or resident who will not support adequately funding our education system,” The Education Minister stated.

