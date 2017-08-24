C3 Pure Fibre
Juliana promises teachers pay-raise

August 23, 2017
Mario Grey
With a new school year upon us Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly said she wants Cayman’s teachers to make more money.

The country’s education leader said raising the pay for public school teachers is a heart-felt mission being a former educator herself.

Minister  O’Connor-Connolly said she has not served 24 years in politics by making empty promises and she brought an entire room of teachers to their feet when she promised to raise their pay.

“$5000 is the minimum. It’s something that I didn’t just pull out of a hat, I looked and see what it would take for a teacher to feel appreciated having been a teacher myself,” Minister O’Connor Connolly explained.

The Education Minister made the comments  Tuesday (22 Aug) at the Annual Educators Professionals Welcome and said despite the possibility of some of her colleagues disapproving the pay-raise proposal, she expects most government members to approve the $5,000 pay-hike.

“I do not believe there is one well thinking Caymanian or resident who will not support adequately funding our education system,” The Education Minister stated.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey has more.

 

 

 

Mario Grey

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

