Keeping your data safe; Liebaers urges the public ‘Get familiar with your rights’

Cayman’s new Data Protection Law is taking effect in just under a year and a half and it will impact all aspects of how information is received and shared here in both the private and public sectors.

But before that happens acting Information Commissioner Jan Liebaers says everyone should get familiar with the new legislation.

It’s the principle premise Cayman’s new data protection law is created on, “Protecting the personal information of individuals.”

Come January 2019 all private and government entities will have to comply with the regulations set out in the new law and Mr Liebaers said that will take a lot of preparation.

“In both the government and the private sector to get so called data controllers. Anybody who has personal information, who gathers it, processes it they will need to get ready for compliance,” he explained.

Under the new law the Information Commissioner will be the presiding authority over the Data Protection law which enshrines the right to privacy of personal data and sets out guidelines accessing that data.

“So you can go to a private or public entity and request to know what information they have on you and request to know how it is being used, how it is being processed, who has sight of it. (And) who is it being shared with potentially? So that is a very important right that you have as an individual,” he said.

Mr Liebaers said while the Freedom of Information law covers certain aspects of access to information the new law goes a step further.

“Unlike FOI data protection now does require you to make sure that you process information correctly, that you gather it for purposes that are very clear and that you do not gather more of it than you need for that purposes,” Mr Liebaers said.

A new seven member data protection working group has been constituted to draft regulations that will accompany the new law. The working group has until March 2018 to complete the regulations for the Data Protection Law.

