Kevie-Ann Peirre is Cayman’s newest Miss Teen Cayman

Kevie-Ann Peirre is Cayman’s new Miss Teen Cayman. The teen was crowned over the weekend at the annual pageant held at Lions Centre.

This year, 6 contestants had entered the pageant and Miss Peirre took home the crown. After entering the competition for a second time, Ms. Peirre says she will be using her win as a platform to advocate against child abuse and hunger.

“Just to share my love that I have with my siblings with other kids who suffer from these things and prevent further harm to them,” said Miss Teen Cayman 2017-2018, Kevie-Ann Peirre.

The pageant was the 37th edition of Miss Teen Cayman. There were over 300 people in attendance.

