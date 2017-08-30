C3 Pure Fibre
Kevie-Ann Peirre is Cayman’s newest Miss Teen Cayman

August 30, 2017
Philipp Richter
Kevie-Ann Peirre is Cayman’s new Miss Teen Cayman. The teen was crowned over the weekend at the annual pageant held at Lions Centre.

This year, 6 contestants had entered the pageant and Miss Peirre took home the crown. After entering the competition for a second time, Ms. Peirre says she will be using her win as a platform to advocate against child abuse and hunger.

“Just to share my love that I have with my siblings with other kids who suffer from these things and prevent further harm to them,” said Miss Teen Cayman 2017-2018, Kevie-Ann Peirre.

The pageant was the 37th edition of Miss Teen Cayman. There were over 300 people in attendance.

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

