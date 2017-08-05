C3 Pure Fibre
News

Kidpreneur workshop

August 4, 2017
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

For this week’s Business Beat, we give you an inside look on a seminar encouraging kids to be the entrepreneurs of their dreams.

The Kid-Preneur workshop was hosted last Saturday at the George Town library by the Young Entrepreneurs Association (YEA), to encourage parents to get their children engaged in business skills using the internet.

The parents learned about market research and brand development to create a business, which can help increase Cayman’s gross domestic product.

“Our GDP isn’t where it’s supposed to be and that’s mainly because we’re not producing enough and if you’re not helping the next generation produce then you’re going to set yourself up for failure in the long run,” said Christopher Hadome, YEA Cayman Founder.

For more information on the Young Entrepreneurs Association, http://yea.ky/

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

