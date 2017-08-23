LA back in action Wednesday with SPS

Cayman’s elected representatives are back at work Wednesday, as the Legislative Assembly goes back for the first sitting, of the 2017/2018 session.

Almost three months have passed since the 2017 elections, and it’s time for our 19 newly-elected members to roll up their sleeves and get to work. And the first order of business from the Government of National Unity will be the SPS, or strategic policy statement, which will give the public its first glimpse of the new government’s long-term plans.

Premier Alden McLaughlin is expected to give a broad overview of the government’s legislative priorities, and Finance Minister Roy McTaggart is expected to go over the general budget outline.

Opposition Leader Ezzard Miller told Cayman 27 while he’s grateful the premier invited individual members to provide budget wish-lists for their constituencies, he’s concerned the premier is being dismissive on other issues.

“We also took the time as a group to sit down and address some of national issues that we wanted included in the SPS, and how we wanted them treated. Unfortunately the premier kind of dismissed that, there was no discussion of that paper at all,” said Mr. Miller. “We are looking for those things to be included, and you know, most of the times the SPS in the past has not been, not attracted a lot of debate, I can promise you this one will.”

And on the eve of a new LA session, Cayman 27 is keeping a close eye on the dynamics as they develop on both sides of the chamber.

George Town Central MLA Kenneth Bryan said he’s been ousted from the opposition membership. He said he was told he was ‘not a good fit.’

Mr. Bryan said one factor for his ouster – his support of House Speaker McKeeva Bush in the wake of his arrest at a casino in Florida. The charges against Mr. Bush were later dropped.

“That’s one decision in isolation. It could have been any decision. How I see it is, I think the approach is that if I don’t go along with them, then I shouldn’t be a part of it, then hey, I’m ok with that,” said Mr. Bryan.

Aside from the SPS, there are at least five private members motions expected from the opposition bench. Cayman 27 has learned that one of those motions, namely the motion dealing with the registered land law as it relates to foreclosures, has been put on ice.

