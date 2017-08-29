C3 Pure Fibre
Legal turtling dwindles, only a handful of licensees remain

August 28, 2017
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

Is there anyone left in Cayman who can still legally take wild turtle?

Department Of Environment (DOE) Chief Conservation Officer Mark Orr told Cayman 27 yes, but he said only three, maybe four individuals remain who have legal permission to take turtle. However, these grandfathered license holders aren’t allowed to set swing nets, and must adhere to slot limits.

“With the new conditions on the turtle and how hard it is to get them now that you can’t set swing nets or take the large ones, it seems that most people actually don’t consider it worth the effort. Some of the fisherman haven’t even put in for their licenses in a few years now,” said Mr. Orr.

Mr. Orr told Cayman 27 around 6 to 10 turtles were lost to legal take in a year, before legal restrictions for license holders were tightened about ten years ago.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

