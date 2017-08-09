After finishing 3rd overall at the Caribbean Amateur Championships in the Dominican Republic, the Jarvis Brother along with Justin Hastings reflect on their play at the regional tournament. Conditions were not ideal, but the team says they were happy with their play. We hear all about the event from these three amateur golfers.
Let’s Talk Sports: Aaron and Andrew Jarvis, Justin Hastings
August 9, 2017
1 Min Read
