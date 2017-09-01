C3 Pure Fibre
Local group revamps Red Bay’s Library

August 31, 2017
Mario Grey
Red Bay Primary School’s library services have been out of operation for some time now. However students are still using the building for extra curricular activities.

This week the kids got a surprise when they returned to school as the library had a spanking new look courtesy of the Prospect Community Group.

Kara Coe a former employee at the school said she approached Red Bay Primary school’s Improvement Officer Gloria Bell to assist with rejuvenating the school’s library by adding some colour.

“The dark teal will be more of a relaxing situation when the children come in as well as the lime green will invigorate their imagination,” Ms. Coe said.

School Principal Dr. Vickie Frederick said since her arrival in 2008 the library has been used for extra-curricular activities however Ms. Coe said the room is still being put to good use as it is currently being used by Special Educational Need Coordinators SENCO’s.

“Right now it’s been used as SENCO and Ms. Rankine runs that unit and it’s helping out with the children that has dyslexia,”

Ms. Coe said the Red Bay School’s library could always use more books and she’s opening the invitation to the public to make donations.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey has more.

