Machete attack lands Randon Davis with attempted murder charge

A 19-year-old North Side youth is now facing an attempted murder charge after a violent machete attack over the weekend.

Randon Davis appeared in court today and will reappear in Grand Court next week to answer the charge as well as a grievous bodily harm charge which was laid following an altercation with another man on 11th August.

According to police Mr. Davis was involved in the dispute with the man, at Watlers Road in George Town around 11 am last Friday. During that dispute the man received serious injuries and was admitted into the intensive care unit at the Cayman Islands Hospital with lacerations to the head and back.

The victim is still at the hospital but is said to be in stable condition.

Police and emergency personnel arrived at he scene but by that time Mr. Davis already fled the scene. After speaking to police he decided to turn himself in.

Mr. Davis’s Grand Court date has been set for 25th August.

