C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Postpaid Mobile Plans
News

Machete attack lands Randon Davis with attempted murder charge

August 14, 2017
Add Comment
Felicia Rankin
1 Min Read

A 19-year-old North Side youth is now facing an attempted murder charge after a violent machete attack over the weekend.

Randon Davis appeared in court today and will reappear in Grand Court next week to answer the charge as well as a grievous bodily harm charge which was laid following an altercation with another man on 11th August.

According to police Mr. Davis was involved in the dispute with the man, at Watlers Road in George Town around 11 am last Friday. During that dispute the man received serious injuries and was admitted into the intensive care unit at the Cayman Islands Hospital with lacerations to the head and back.

The victim is still at the hospital but is said to be in stable condition.

Police and emergency personnel arrived at he scene but by that time Mr. Davis already fled the scene. After speaking to police he decided to turn himself in.

Mr. Davis’s Grand Court date has been set for 25th August.

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Felicia Rankin

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport1
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Eclipze
Hurley’s Media – Lipsync Battle 2
Hurley’s Media LipSync Battle 3
Cricket – CPL T20
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: