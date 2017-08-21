Man arrested after police pursuit, 2 crashes in East End

A 28-year-old George Town man police say created havoc in East End Sunday (20 August) was arrested on suspicion of several driving-related offences and now is on police bail.

Two people were hospitalised after the man allegedly caused two vehicle crashes, one of which occurred after he drove through a police roadblock and attempted to flee police, according to an RCIPS press release issued Monday (21 August) afternoon.

The incident began around 5:30 p.m. The man behind the wheel of a Jeep Wrangler coming from Kaibo was involved in a minor collision with another vehicle and continued along Sea View Road, according to police. Officers on patrol in the area saw the vehicle and began following it using the emergency lights and siren.

The driver of the vehicle did not pull over, according to the RCIPS. Police say officers continued following the man “at a safe speed and distance” while in communication with their critical incident commander.

The driver came upon an ongoing road traffic operation at the junction of Frank Sound Road and Bodden Town Road. He did not stop.

Police say the man instead drove straight through heading in a westerly direction toward Breakers. Upon reaching house #2628, the man veered into the eastbound lane and collided head-on with a white pick-up truck, according to police. The driver of the Jeep lost control of the vehicle and ran into bushes on the east side of the shoulder of the road.

The suspect attempted to flee the scene on foot but was apprehended by officers and arrested on suspicion of DUI, suspicion of dangerous driving (speed) and suspicion of dangerous driving (manner).

Both the driver of the Jeep and the driver of the white pick-up truck were transported to Cayman Islands Hospital for minor injuries. Police say the man is out on police bail to continue receiving treatment for his injuries.

