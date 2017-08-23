C3 Pure Fibre
Crime News

Man arrested for unlicensed gun, resisting arrest

August 22, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
A 30 year-old man from West Bay is now in custody following what police said was an aggressive encounter over the weekend.

Police say Saturday (19 August) afternoon CID officers went to a West Bay restaurant to apprehend the man in relation to an ongoing investigation into a firearm incident in February.

They said the man became aggressive and began resisting police. He was subdued. Police later found cocaine in his possession. He was arrested for five offences; including possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of cocaine and resisting arrest.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

