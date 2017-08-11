C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Postpaid Mobile Plans
Crime News

Man posing at parent robs George Town school

August 10, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

A man posing as a parent today (10 August) robbed a George Town private school, escaping with a quantity of cash.

The incident happened just before 8.30 am. at the “Truth for Youth” private school at the corner of Goring Avenue and Walkers Road.

Police say the man went to the school under the guise of registering his child, but instead, he pushed a member of the school staff to the ground, stole the school’s registration fees and ran off in the direction of Boilers Road.

The suspect is said to be brown-skinned and was seen wearing a purple shirt and a black backpack. Anyone with information is encouraged to call George Town police station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the confidential tip line at 949-7777.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport1
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Eclipze
Cricket – CPL T20
Hurley’s Media – Lipsync Battle 2
Hurley’s Media LipSync Battle 3
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: