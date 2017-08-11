Man posing at parent robs George Town school

A man posing as a parent today (10 August) robbed a George Town private school, escaping with a quantity of cash.

The incident happened just before 8.30 am. at the “Truth for Youth” private school at the corner of Goring Avenue and Walkers Road.

Police say the man went to the school under the guise of registering his child, but instead, he pushed a member of the school staff to the ground, stole the school’s registration fees and ran off in the direction of Boilers Road.

The suspect is said to be brown-skinned and was seen wearing a purple shirt and a black backpack. Anyone with information is encouraged to call George Town police station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the confidential tip line at 949-7777.

