Martial Arts: Purple Dragon claims numerous medals abroad

August 9, 2017
Jordan Armenise
Seven competitors from Purple Dragon School of Martial Arts brought home to the Cayman Islands more than 18 awards from the 35th Annual US Capitol Classics Open Martial Arts Tournament. These awards include eleven 1st place trophies, five 2nds, one 3rd and one 4th place trophy.

The 35th Annual US Capitol Classics is considered to be among the most prestigious martial arts tournaments in Sport Karate with a NASKA 6A rating. The all-Caymanian team comprised of four Purple Dragon black belt competitors and 3 under black belt ranks. They competed in several divisions such as Sparring, Forms, Extreme Forms, Weapons, Extreme Weapons, Self-defense and the highly contested 17 years and under synchronized forms division, in which team members Dante Baptiste and Isabella Powery took 3rd place. Dante and Isabella also went on to win four 1st place trophies each in various Forms and Fighting divisions. Purple Dragon dominated in the Self-defense division with Isabella Powery taking the top title. Ms. Danette McLaughlin (Mom/first time competitor) capturing second place in their various divisions. They were assisted by Abraham Powery and Dante Baptiste. Abraham went on to win 1st place in creative weapons, second place in continuous fighting and 2nd place in creative forms, with Dante taking 1st place.

The two youngest competitors Josiah Baptiste and Corey McLaughlin both nine years old, demonstrated that the future of martial arts in the Cayman Islands is secure by winning second and third
in sparring respectively and Josiah also earned fourth place in his Forms division. Sensei Geddes Hislop (5th degree Black Belt) brought home two first place victories for creative forms and weapons and second place in sparring in the 50 years and over divisions.

“I am very proud of the team and the level of discipline and commitment they demonstrated in preparation for this event. It really shows that hard work pays off and we are very excited to take part in more international competition.” Said Shihan Floyd Baptiste, head instructor of Purple Dragon Cayman Islands.

 

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

