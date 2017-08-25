C3 Pure Fibre
Miller calls for healthcare reform committee; says current policy failed

August 24, 2017
Kevin Morales
Cayman Islands Opposition Leader Hon. Ezzard Miller says the Cayman Islands’ National Health Policy and Strategic Plan has failed.

He wants change.

Mr. Miller in the Legislative Assembly Thursday (24 August) said not a single recommendation has been implemented from the policy, tabled in 2013.

He brought a Private Members’ Motion calling for a committee of six law makers — four from Government and two from the Opposition — to make recommendations for law changes aimed at improving access and quality of healthcare while reducing cost.

“Patients are being denied surgery because they cannot make the co-payment,” Mr. Miller said. “Patients are finding it difficult to access healthcare due to the high cost of the services and the high cost of health insurance to pay for these services. Caymanians are being denied access to healthcare for financial reasons.”

The Auditor General earlier this year released a report on the country’s healthcare system and also noted the policy has largely not been implemented.

Mr. Miller says he wants to see changes implemented by 30 June, 2018.

