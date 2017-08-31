Miller raises SPS concerns

Government’s Strategic Policy Statement (SPS)is now out for public consumption, but Opposition Leader Hon. Ezzard Miller said he’s is having a hard time swallowing some of the positions laid out in the document.

“No boldness in it. There is no commitment to complete anything there is a lot of promises.”

Opposition Leader Hon. Ezzard Miller said he’s been pouring through Government’s SPS since its tabling in the LA last week. And he’s concerned with allocations like $18 million for education.

“In order to finish John Gray High School we are looking at $40 to $50 million. There is only $18 million in the budget for capital expenditures for education to cover all bases in education this year,” he said.

The SPS is government’s guide for Cayman over the next budget cycle from 2018 to 2020. It speaks to planned capital investments in the $300 million region, $243.65 million will be used for large scale projects like the cruise berthing facility. It’s funds Mr Miller said could be put to better use.

“Spend a million, a million and a half dollars to fix up the Spotts thing so again they (tourists) do not have the stand up in the hot sun because we are going to have to use there several times a year as opposed to this pipe dream,” Mr Miller said.

The Opposition Leader said he’s also noted with concern a projected decline in government revenue in 2019, yet expenditure will increase.

“Revenue is projected according to their EPS (SPS) to drop some $23 million in 2019 which is worrying because expenditure continues to grow although it is by a small percentage of four million expenditure it is still growing,” he added.

Mr Miller said he’s waiting for the budget in the LA which will break down the numbers in greater detail and he’s hoping those numbers paint a sharper picture for Cayman’s development.

Government in October is expected to deliver the national budget for the 2018-2020 cycle. We reached out to the government for a response, we are waiting to hear back.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

