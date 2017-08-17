The Public Accounts Committee met today (16 August) in it’s first session since the election and they tackled social services in their first sitting. Joining Janelle Muttoo was PAC Chairman and Opposition Leader Hon. Ezzard Miller and Bodden Town West MLA Chris Saunders.
-
Share This!
Miller, Saunders talk about PAC’s first meeting
August 16, 2017
1 Min Read
You may also like
News
CITA meets with police to tackle crime
August 16, 2017
News
Man escapes car on fire
August 16, 2017
News
Deputy Premier on death of visitor
August 16, 2017
About the author
Reshma Ragoonath
Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.