Minister details new plans for motor sports

August 28, 2017
Jordan Armenise
Georgetown Central MLA Kenneth Bryan raises concerns in Friday’s LA when Sports Minister Hon. Juliana O’Connor-Connolly did not explicitly mention three sports in relation to funding for National Sports Associations and Clubs, asked for clarification on their future developments in Cayman.

“I did notice that in the outline in the different of the sporting associations that are listed, three of concern for me were not listed, that being particularly Water Sports, the Bikers Association and the cars, sporting. These three areas are also sports.”

O’Connor-Connolly responded by saying “the motor sports has been assisted this year by our capital vote which you’ll see in the budget coming up, to quite a substantial aggregate amount.”

In August, police chased 6 riders on illegal ‘dirt bikes’ in the Eastern districts. In December, a 27-year old man was charged with reckless driving on an illegal dirt bike on public roads.

At December’s ROC Dirt Bike Event, helicopters were dispatched after riders participating in the event caused what police called ‘havoc’.

CIMRA President Keith Keller had previously stated his organization’s willingness to work with the former Sports Minister Osbourne Bodden on the design and operation of a Motorcross Park to help reduce street biking, crime and potential fatalities.

“If we had an area where we could build up and do this motor cross track and a motor park for these guys it would be perfect and you wouldn’t have all these racing up and down Seven Mile beach road, you would not have the burnouts you find on every street in Cayman now.”

 

