More PR granted

Cayman’s successful PR applications tally went up by 27 last week.

This as the Immigration committee tasked with clearing the application backlog at Immigration met over four days to review 38 applications.

According to the Immigration Ministry’s latest PR update 1000 applications are backlogged at Immigration. Last week the committee met four times from 7 August and 10 August.

Coming out of those meetings 27 PR applications were granted, 5 were refused, 3 were deferred and 3 were withdrawn.

So far 146 applications have been reviewed. In total 53 over all have been approved and 37 have been refused.

