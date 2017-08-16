C3 Pure Fibre
News

More PR granted

August 15, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Cayman’s successful PR applications tally went up by 27 last week.

This as the Immigration committee tasked with clearing the application backlog at Immigration met over four days to review 38 applications.

According to the Immigration Ministry’s latest PR update 1000 applications are backlogged at Immigration. Last week the committee met four times from 7 August and 10 August.

Coming out of those meetings 27 PR applications were granted, 5 were refused, 3 were deferred and 3 were withdrawn.

So far 146 applications have been reviewed. In total 53 over all have been approved and 37 have been refused.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

