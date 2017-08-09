C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Postpaid Mobile Plans
Crime News

Motorcyclist injured in crash

August 8, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

An early morning crash on Crewe Road lands one George Town man in the hospital.

According to police, just after 8 am today (8 August) a motorcyclist was riding along Crewe Road when he lost control and collided with a wall.

Police say the 20-year-old man received serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. He received treatment at the Cayman Islands Hospital.

The motorcycle was extensively damaged while the wall received minor damage.

The crash caused a partial blockage of Crewe Road this morning.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport1
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Eclipze
Hurley’s Media LipSync Battle 3
Hurley’s Media – Lipsync Battle
Hurley’s Media – Lipsync Battle 2
Cricket – CPL T20
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: