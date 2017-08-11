C3 Pure Fibre
Mr. Robert Hamaty speaks on liquor license investigation

August 10, 2017
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

Tonight we are joined by CEO of Tortuga Rums and spirits and owner of Discount Liquors, Mr. Robert Hamaty, to discuss the Deputy Governor Franz Manderson’s and Commerce Minister Joey Hew’s inquiry into how the liquor licencing board granted a license to a gas station to permit Sunday alcohol sales.

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

