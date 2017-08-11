Tonight we are joined by CEO of Tortuga Rums and spirits and owner of Discount Liquors, Mr. Robert Hamaty, to discuss the Deputy Governor Franz Manderson’s and Commerce Minister Joey Hew’s inquiry into how the liquor licencing board granted a license to a gas station to permit Sunday alcohol sales.
-
Share This!
Mr. Robert Hamaty speaks on liquor license investigation
August 10, 2017
1 Min Read
You may also like
Crime • News
Police say they have no motive for Florida murder suicide
August 10, 2017
News
Woman in court for stabbing her boyfriend
August 10, 2017
Crime • News
Man posing at parent robs George Town school
August 10, 2017
About the author
Philipp Richter
Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.