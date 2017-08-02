C3 Pure Fibre
News

Muslim reacts to social media backlash

August 1, 2017
Mario Grey
1 Min Read

Aizaz Khan said he was surprised at some of the social media comments he received after a story about his trip in Cayman ran on Cayman 27.

Mr. Khan is a Muslim who reached out to the community hoping to have a cup of coffee with residents here to talk about Islam.

Mr. Khan said he was taken aback by some negative comments directed at him at Muslims in general.

“When I see the backlash when I see the negativity when I see the negative comments you know get off our island we don’t need Islam we don’t need Muslims I think that pushes me and actually makes me wanna try harder,” Mr. Khan explained.

Mr. Khan said he would like to thank those in Cayman who welcomed him with open arms as he gets ready to return to Canada.

 

About the author

View All Posts
Mario Grey

Mario Grey

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

