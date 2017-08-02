Muslim reacts to social media backlash

Aizaz Khan said he was surprised at some of the social media comments he received after a story about his trip in Cayman ran on Cayman 27.

Mr. Khan is a Muslim who reached out to the community hoping to have a cup of coffee with residents here to talk about Islam.

Mr. Khan said he was taken aback by some negative comments directed at him at Muslims in general.

“When I see the backlash when I see the negativity when I see the negative comments you know get off our island we don’t need Islam we don’t need Muslims I think that pushes me and actually makes me wanna try harder,” Mr. Khan explained.

Mr. Khan said he would like to thank those in Cayman who welcomed him with open arms as he gets ready to return to Canada.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

