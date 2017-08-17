C3 Pure Fibre
N.R.A refutes claims about Smith Road’s roundabout safety

August 16, 2017
Mario Grey
The National Roads Authority (N.R.A.) is refuting claims that the roundabout near Pasadora Place on Smith Road, George Town is unsafe.

The comments follow a call for more road signs on that road following a car accident near the area Tuesday (15 Aug).

An N.R.A Official told Cayman 27 on Wednesday (16 Aug) that Smith Road was checked for proper signage and said they are in place close to the roundabout.

The N.R.A official said the road is deemed safe for commute.

Tuesday 15 (Aug) an accident witness told Cayman 27 he’s reached out to the N.R.A several times about the road’s safety to no avail.

Cayman 27 reached out to the N.R.A for an on camera interview however the supervisor for signs is currently on leave.

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

