News

National Youth culinary team fundraises with breakfasts

August 8, 2017
Philipp Richter
Cayman’s National Youth Culinary Team is prepping for their first trip to Carifesta’s junior culinary dueling challenge.

These four teenagers that make up the team cooked up omelets, turtle stew and Cayman style beef last weekend to sharpen their skills while raising funds for the regional competition in Barbados. They say Cayman’s culinary reputation means expectations are high.

“Our aim is to get gold in every round , therefore giving us a great chance of being in the trophy round and if we get the trophy , then we can then say that Cayman is culinary capital of the Caribbean,” said James Myles from Youth Services Unit.

The team has set a fundraising goal of seventeen thousand dollars and they will be back this Sunday morning at the Farmers Market by the cricket field to raise more funds.

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

