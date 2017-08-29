Near $50,000 worth of ganja seized, no suspects held

Law enforcement officers recovered nearly 65 pounds of ganja.

The seizure follows a joint operation between Police, Immigration, and Customs in the Mount Pleasant area of West Bay yesterday (27 August.)

Police say no suspects have been held and the investigations are continuing.

Police declined to give a street value for the drugs, but using their December 2016 Street value for ganja in Cayman which ranged between $350 to $800, the seized drugs could be worth around $50, 000.

